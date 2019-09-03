Jumping embryo sells at auction for over £74,000

An embryo by the legendary jumping stallion Heartbreaker has fetched a whopping €82,000 (£74,050) in the Stephex Exclusive Breeding Collection auction.

This inaugural Belgian auction, run by Stephex Stables and held during the Stephex Brussels Masters on Friday, 30 August, featured eight foals and eight embryos, all showjumping-bred and selected with a particular focus on damlines. All 16 lots were sold on the night and attracted a total of €533,000.

The top-selling embryo is due to be born in March 2020, and is by Heartbreaker out of Narcotique De Muze II, the Darco mare who jumped at top international level with Canada’s Eric Lamaze, and died this year aged 22. A second Heartbreaker embryo, this time frozen out of the Obourg mare Espyrante, was sold for €13,000 (£11,744).

The top lot of the night was the filly Coachella Pommex Z, who was sold to a South African buyer for €96,000 (£86,700). The bay Zangersheide foal, born in July this year, is a daughter of Rolf-Göran Bengtsson’s Olympic stallion Casall ASK, and out of the Kannan mare Korvette Z.

Two more Casall ASK filly foals also fetched substantial sums — the April-born Coco Chanel Pommex Z (Casall ASK x Vigo D’Arsouilles) was sold for €50,000 (£45,156), while Casalita Pommex Z, this time out of the Cornet Obolensky mare Coconut Pommex Z, fetched €38,000 (£34,320).

The highest-priced colt foal went for €48,000 (£43,360). This was the May-born Eastcoast Pommex Z, a son of Emerald out of the Vigo D’Arsouilles mare Votre Altesse Pommex Z.

