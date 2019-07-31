Nominate a horse of the moment for the Horseware Horse of the Year Award

This award is to celebrate the equine heroes of today, the horse who is at the top of his or her game and is a pure joy to watch. Of the numerous talented horses currently competing across the disciplines, which do you think is most worthy of the title Horseware Horse of the Year 2019?

“Horseware Ireland is delighted to be sponsoring Horse of the Year as the relationship between horse and human is a beautiful and precious one,” said a spokesman. “Being at one with a horse is an experience like no other. “Horseware Ireland aims to improve every part of caring for and enjoying your horse and, whether we compete with them, train them, or ride them purely as a hobby, they deserve our love and acknowledgement.”

Previous winners of this award include:

2018: Arctic Soul , the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersalls

, the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersalls 2017: Nip Tuck , Carl Hester’s outstanding equine partner

, Carl Hester’s outstanding equine partner 2016: Valegro, the elite dressage star and world record breaker, ridden by Charlotte Dujardin

So who do you think deserves to be added to this illustrious list in 2019? Nominations are open until 11.59pm on 11 September and can be made via the link below, or using the coupon printed in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 1 August. Terms and conditions apply.

Place your nomination here >>