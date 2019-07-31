Nominate an outstanding groom for the NAF Five Star Groom of the Year award

The entire equestrian industry would grind to a halt without our wonderful grooms. Their dedication, skill, sheer effort and love of equines shows in the incredible care they provide for their charges day and night.

“NAF is delighted to be sponsoring the NAF Five Star Groom of the Year at the 2019 H&H Awards because grooms are a vital part of a winning team,” said NAF’s Melissa Newman. “Their dedication, long hours and hard work are second to none so what better way to say “thank you!” than with this five star accolade.”

Previous winners of this award include:

2018: Jane Felton , groom to Jonty Evans

, groom to Jonty Evans 2017: E-J Eldridge , yard manager at Stallions AI breeding station

, yard manager at Stallions AI breeding station 2016: Alan Davies, groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin

Who do you think deserves to be added to this illustrious list in 2019? Nominations are open until 11.59pm on 11 September and can be made via the link below, or using the coupon printed in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 1 August. Terms and conditions apply.

