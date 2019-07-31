Nominate a club for the Horse Dialog Club of the Year award

Equestrian clubs, whether they be riding clubs, Pony Clubs or other groups, play an important role in introducing new faces to the sport and helping riders of all levels get the most out of their passion.

The Horse Dialog Club of the Year award celebrates the organisations that brings riders together and best supports them in achieving their goals — changing riders’ experiences for the better.

“Sponsorship of the Horse & Hound Club of the Year Award, enables HorseDialog to proudly recognise the important role of Riding Clubs and Pony Clubs around the country, in providing support, encouragement and education to riders of all levels,” said a HorseDialog spokesman.

Previous winners of this award include:

2018: Aberdeen Riding Club

2017: Willow Farm

2016: Crown

So who do you think deserves to be added to this impressive list in 2019? Nominations are open until 11.59pm on 11 September and can be made via the link below, or using the coupon printed in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 1 August. Terms and conditions apply.

