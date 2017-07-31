Royal International Horse Show supreme ponies: 2002 to 2017

First introduced at the Longines Royal International Horse Show in 2002, the de la Hey Family Supreme Ridden Pony Championship (formerly the Underwood/Dick Saunders) is one of the most prestigious titles on the pony showing circuit.
This supreme championship for ridden ponies is open to the champion show hunter pony, Heritage M&M supreme ridden champion, champion working hunter pony, champion show pony, supreme mini pony champion, supreme intermediate champion and supreme skewbald & piebald ridden champion (if 14.2hh and under) at the Longines Royal International Horse Show.
Below is a list of the winners to date, and scroll down for pictures of each of these stunning examples of their type.
RIHS supreme pony hall of fame
2002: Mrs Michael Coates’ Yealand Chapter
2003: Mrs M Cuthbertson & Mrs D L Thomas’ Posh Spice ll
2004: Mrs D L Thomas & Mrs J Newbury’s Chiddock over the Limit
2005: Mrs A Fowler’s Broadgrove Chatterbox
2006: Mrs D Modon’s Fairholme Rosettas Rhapsody
2007: Mrs S Horne’s Tidesbrook Roger Rabbit
2008: Mr & Mrs Hughes-Jones’ Chinook Morning Light
2009: Mrs K Carter’s Chagford Lewis
2010: Ms L Boulton’s Pebbly Pipe Dream
2011: Mr & Mrs Cartlidge’s Rotherwood Rainmaker
2012: Mr D Dixon & Mrs M Harforth’s Dance All Night
2013: Mr D Dixon & Mrs M Harforth’s Dance All Night
2014: Mr & Mrs Cartlidge’s Rotherwood Rainmaker
2015: Mr & Mrs J Eddis’ Beat The Boss
2016: The Farmbrough family’s Tambrook My Destiny
2017: Mrs M Burchell Small’s Seamoor Lady Derby