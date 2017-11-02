Know an amazing mare? Nominate her for the Horse & Hound award

Nominations have now opened for the Horse & Hound outstanding mare award, which will be presented at the British breeders’ awards dinner at London’s Grange City Hotel in January.

If you know of a mare who has made a valuable contribution to British breeding, whether she has excelled in sport herself, or produced progeny who have enjoyed success in any equestrian discipline, we want to hear about her.

Last year’s winner of this prestigious award was the Hawtins Stud’s foundation broodmare World’s Finest (pictured), by Weltmeyer. The stud’s owner, Judith Davis, collected the prize at the glittering awards ceremony.

The descendants of World’s Finest are certainly doing the 24-year-old mare proud, her granddaughter Hawtins San Floriana winning young horse championships, and her grandson Hawtins Delicato racking up small tour titles under Charlotte Dujardin.

“Everyone talks about stallions all the time, but the mare is such an important part,” said Judith. “As breeders, we’re the keepers of the marelines, with responsibility to move them forward. If you make bad decisions then you’re not progressing the line and building it for the future.”

Other past winners of the award include Woodlander Dornroschen, Michael Eilberg’s former grand prix ride and mother of young horse champion Farouche, the UK Hanoverians’ foundation mare Welunja and the Suffolk horse Whitton Daisy, who has contributed to the rare breed’s population.

Mares do not have to be alive to be nominated, and do not have to be British-bred, as long as they have had an impact on British breeding. Nominations from previous years will not be carried over, but owners and connections are welcome to re-submit nominations.

