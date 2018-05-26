Meet miniature Shetland’s adorable mule foal

An owner was left speechless when her miniature Shetland gave birth to a very unusual foal last week (16 May).

Scotland-based Lauren Mosgrove only discovered her mare, Peaches, was in foal when she was grooming her stomach and felt a kick.

Her vet confirmed the 12-year-old was pregnant and Lauren assumed the sire was her Shetland colt, who had escaped into Peaches’ field last year.

But when Peaches gave birth five weeks later, Lauren realised the father was in fact her three-year-old donkey, Baby Donk.

Lauren had not considered that 7.2hh Peaches and 13.1hh Donk would breed due to their size difference.

“It was a huge surprise,” said Lauren. “As soon as I saw her head I knew the foal was the donkey’s.

“She was up within five minutes. Peaches loves her and is just fine, there was no damage done, which was a really huge relief.”

The mule foal, believed to be the first miniature Shetland-donkey cross, has been named Katie.

Peaches and Katie are progressing well and the foal is almost as tall as Peaches.

Lauren hopes to back Katie when she matures.

“I think she’s going to grow to about 14hh; she’s the first of her kind in the world,” said Lauren.

“Katie is very cheeky — she thinks she’s a miniature racehorse.

