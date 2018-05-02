The Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials dressage times have been released for the Thursday and Friday of competition.

The first pair, New Zealand’s Caroline Powell and Up Up And Away, will enter the dressage arena at 9.30am tomorrow (Thursday, 3 May).

Combinations numbered up to 46 will do their dressage tomorrow, with the rest of the field following on Friday (4 May), when the dressage again starts at 9.30am.

Among the favourites, last year’s winners Andrew Nicholson and Nereo will start at 9.54am tomorrow, while Germany’s Michael Jung and La Biosthetique-Sam FBW also begin their campaign tomorrow, at 2.32pm.

H&H’s bloggers will be split between Thursday and Friday, with Kirsty Short (Cossan Lad) at 10.18am on Friday and Simon Grieve (Drumbilla Metro) at 3.48am on Thursday.

One of the best-supported riders is likely to be Ireland’s Jonty Evans with Cooley Rorkes Drift, the horse he was able to secure the ride on last year through crowd-funding. His dressage is on 11.58am on Friday.

There are three combinations who have previously won here in the field — Andrew and Nereo, Michael and Sam, plus 2014 winners Sam Griffiths and Paulank Brockagh, who head into the dressage on Friday afternoon at 3.12pm.

British fans will want to watch out for Pippa Funnell and Billy Beware (4.04pm on Thursday), William Fox-Pitt and Fernhill Pimms (9.54am on Friday) and Gemma Tattersall (10.18am on Thursday on Pamero 4 and 3.40pm on Friday on Arctic Soul).

H&H columnists Mark Todd and Harry Meade are both riding, with Mark starting at 10.10am on Thursday with Leonidas II and 3.56pm on Friday with Kiltubrid Rhapsody and Harry and Away Cruising kicking off their competition at 2.32pm on Friday.

The guinea pig rider, who is not competing but performs a dressage test before the first horse to help the judges get their eye in and test the event systems, will be Sam Ecroyd and Kasseedorf at 9.10am.

Full times:

