Oliver Townend showjumped clear this afternoon (Sunday, 28 April) to confirm his win in the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event.

The British rider and world number one was successfully defending his title, riding the same horse as in 2018, Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class. He showed his appreciation for the bay gelding after his round, pulling up in front of the huge permanent stand and pointing to him, before raising his hand in a fist pump and then giving the horse a hug.



Oliver did not have a fence in hand when he entered the ring as the riders placed second and third overnight both showjumped clear too.

Boyd Martin took second and the Land Rover/USEF CCI5*-L eventing national championship with Christine Turner’s Tsetserleg.

New Zealand’s Tim Price landed third on Xavier Faer, who belongs to his breeder Trisha Rickards, Nigella Hall and Tim. This was the horse’s best result since third at Badminton 2017.

Britain’s Piggy French moved up one place to fourth with a clear round on Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo, a great end to the competition for her.

Phillip Dutton dropped from fourth to seventh when Z seemed to misread the upright into the double at fence four and blundered right through it. He also knocked fence eight, an oxer over a water tray down.

US rider Doug Payne moved up two places to take fifth with a clear on Vandiver, while Switzerland’s Felix Vogg (Colero) held onto sixth with the upright at fence 10 down and two seconds over the time limit.

Britain’s third rider, US-based Leslie Law, also finished the weekend on a strong note when he and Tre’ Book’s Voltaire De Tre’ showjumped clear to rise from 14th overnight to finish 10th.

In total there were 10 clear rounds inside the 92-second optimum time over British designer Richard Jeffery’s 13-fence showjumping track.

Full report on Kentucky in Horse & Hound magazine this week (issue dated 2 May).