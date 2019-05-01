Two combinations withdrawn at first Badminton trot-up, plus one loose horse

There was drama at the first horse inspection at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials this afternoon (1 May), when two horses were withdrawn from the holding box and one horse got loose.

Many horses were spooking on the atmospheric trot-up strip and Springpower (pictured top), the second of two rides for Izzy Taylor, took particular exception to it. The 10-year-old gelding, owned by Andrea and Jeremy Brereton and Linda Mars managed to trot halfway up the strip before spinning and getting loose from Izzy. He started to bolt towards the entrance to the trot-up and the stables, but fellow eventer and 2018 Burghley winner, Tim Price, managed to stop the horse, averting disaster. He was then accepted by the ground jury comprising Nick Burton, Jane Hamlin and Christian Steiner.

Quite Survivor (pictured above), the ride of Badminton first-timer Hanna Berg of Sweden was sent to the holding box after his initial inspection. The 14-year-old gelding, owned by Mathilda Berg was withdrawn from the holding box before representing and will therefore take no further part in the competition.

Another pair to withdraw from the holding box was Tamra Smith’s ride, Wembley (pictured below). The 16-year-old grey gelding, was also contesting his and his rider’s first Badminton, but it was sadly cut short.

The Hiho Silver best-dressed male award went to James Sommerville, while the best-dressed female prize was awarded to Louisa Milne Home.

Therefore, 80 combinations now start the competition, with dressage starting at 9.30am tomorrow morning (Thursday 2 May).

