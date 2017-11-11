UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

Masta

The company is to be the official rug supplier to British showjumper Jessica Mendoza.

Jessica’s horses will wear the rugs as they travel across the world to compete at international shows.

“As a rider I’m always looking for any new technology that could help in my quest to be the best, so I had already seen and used Masta’s clever Protechmasta rug,” said Jessica.

“I’m really pleased to be building on this as a Masta sponsored rider.

“The brand’s tagline is ‘protecting and caring’ and we know Masta rugs will do just that for our horses.”

KBIS

The insurance provider is preparing to celebrate 10 consecutive years of sponsoring British Showjumping’s senior British novice championship.

The milestone will be marked in 2018.

KBIS’ managing director Guy Prest said the company is “delighted” to be celebrating its 10th year of sponsoring the series.

“We have always enjoyed sponsoring at this level, seeing new riders and horses coming through,” he added.

“We hope the popularity and success of the KBIS Insurance senior British novice championship continues.”

Vinci UK Foundation

The Perry branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has been awarded £5,000 by the enterprise, for the recruitment of new volunteers.

The money will go towards enlisting people to help run sessions at its Shropshire base.

The initiative is sponsored by Telford-based civil engineering company Freyssinet.

For the next year months, Freyssinet will help Perry RDA’s volunteer recruitment drive and the company’s marketing and communications officer, Clare White will act as the charity’s project sponsor and provide marketing support.

Jane Barker of Perry RDA added: “This is a fabulous donation which will help us to develop our volunteer recruitment and support strategies.

“Our sessions depend solely upon the help of volunteers and we want to retain them for a long time to come.

“We are grateful for this material help and also for the offer of practical help and advice over the next year.”

Ballymore

The property investment and development company is returning to support the novices’ hurdle at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.

Ballymore previously supported the Grade One hurdle between 2007 and 2009. It has been sponsored by Neptune Investment Management since 2010.

Carey Weeks, regional head of partnerships at Jockey Club Racecourses South West, said: “Ballymore has agreed to sponsor the Ballymore novices’ hurdle at the Festival for the next three years and we welcome them back as one of our supporters.

“I would also like to thank Neptune Investment Management and its founder Robin Geffen for supporting the race between 2010 and 2017.”

Fibre-Beet

The quick-soak conditioning feed is the new sponsor of the British Riding Clubs (BRC) festival of the horse championships.

BRC manager Rachael Hollely-Thompson said it is “fantastic” to be working with Fibre-Beet.

“Their support helps BRC to continue to offer high quality competitions to our members,” she said.

“We are thrilled to have them on board and look forward to a great three years.”

Fibre-Beet is a British Horse Feeds brand.

Will I’Anson, from the company, added: “We are delighted to enter our first sponsorship with BRC through support of the BRC Fibre-Beet Festival of the Horse.

“The series and championship is very well established on the annual BRC calendar and we are very pleased to be supporting the area qualifiers in the lead up to prestigious finals at Aston le Walls, which is a fantastic venue.”

Point Two Air Vests

Point Two Air Vests is the new title sponsor of Eland Lodge’s arena eventing winter series.

Riders placed at each leg of the series will receive Point Two rosettes, points and prizes. The points are added up throughout the season and culminate in an overall winner for each height class.

“We are delighted to support the arena eventing winter series this year and working closely with the fantastic team at Eland Lodge to provide a fun and exciting series for competitors in preparation for next season,” said Point Two chief executive Lee Middleton.

Equitop Myoplast

The feed supplement company has been revealed as the sponsor of the dressage evening at the Liverpool International Horse Show on 29 December.

Liz Barrett, of Equitop Myoplast, said the company is “delighted” to sponsor the inter I freestyle class at the show.

“This was a spectacular class at Bolesworth International in the summer and we are confident that the indoor atmosphere this time will be electric,” she added.

“We are looking forward to seeing Carl Hester compete again, along with our brand ambassador Richard Davison. It should be a fantastic class and one we are proud to associate with Equitop Myoplast.”

The company already supports the puissance and the warm-up arena at the event.

Show president Nina Barbour added: “Their support as event partners is fantastic with not only sponsorship of the dressage but also the puissance on the Saturday evening and the warm-up arena which always draws so much attention, with visitors able to watch the international riders close-up and personal.”

Spillers

The feed company has announced a new partnership with Stallion AI Services.

Spillers products will be used to feed the horses on-site at the Shropshire stud.

Spillers brand manager Luke Saunders, said: “This important mutual partnership brings two industry leaders together, ultimately to provide the best nutrition for equine breeding and to help us with the Spillers mission to make a better world for horses.”

Kate Ashmore, of Stallion AI Services, added: “It is imperative that a stallion has a balanced diet to maximise semen quality and we’re looking forward to a bright future with Spillers.”

Dodson & Horrell

The company is renewing its sponsorship deal with Stephen, Joe, Donald and Ellen Whitaker.

It is also welcoming Ellen’s partner Antonio Marinas Soto to its team of sponsored riders.

“We have been feeding Dodson & Horrell for a very long time, all of our horses are on it and the results we see are excellent, right from our young horses to those who are well established at the higher levels,” said Stephen Whitaker.

“The horses have never looked better and they have certainly never felt better. We are grateful for Dodson & Horrell’s support.”

Gornall Equestrian

The business will be sponsoring the CSI4* 1.45m speed class at Liverpool International on 30 December.

“We are extremely excited to be sponsoring this fantastic world ranking class,” said showjumper Jamie Gornall, who will also be competing at the show.

“Doing so really endorses our commitment to top-flight competition and highlights our passion for elite horses with the perfect temperament, outstanding talent and great breeding.”