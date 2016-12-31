6 wonderful warmblood horses that could be yours…

If you’re on the lookout for an impressive warmblood, take a look at our selection of horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Bred in the pink’

Height: 16.3hh

Age: five

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This AES pink papered Warmblood has been backed and ridden away before being put in foal. This mare is bred in the pink with top Dutch and Hanoverian bloodlines including Alaska (Oklund) x Gotthardsen (Gotthard). ‘Melody’ is a lovely moving, nice natured mare who is easy to handle and great on the yard, and she was a great mother too. She was put into foal due to my progressive illness and she now needs a new home. She is currently living out having weaned her foal (which has been sold). She will be a great project for someone to re-back and bring on or alternatively a super proven broodmare.”

View the advert

2. ‘Stunning potential’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: four

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This gorgeous, flashy and elegant KWPN is by Valdez (Houston x Jazz) and is practically perfect in every way. We genuinely cannot speak highly enough of ‘Honey’; she has paces to die for, is beautifully uphill and takes everything in her stride. She is currently focussing on dressage, but shows great form over a fence and is athletic enough to event. This talented young mare has been quietly, correctly and sympathetically produced with a view to being an upper level horse for the future. She is exceptionally trainable, and is currently affiliated with British Dressage (BD), scoring 70+% at prelim and upper 60s at novice, and is starting to work at elementary level at home. Although we have focussed on Honey’s dressage career at this point, she also has a very good jump, being bold and scopey. She is currently jumping a small course of fillers and would be ready to event next year. Her fantastic brain, paces and conformation should allow her to be very successful in Burghley Young Event Horse (BYEH) classes. Honey is an absolute darling to handle; she travels anywhere on her own or with others, loves to hack out and is never sharp or silly.”

View the advert

3. ‘Stunning, talented and easy’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: three

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This gelding by Canatano Z (Canadian River/Capitol I/Caretano) is a lovely horse and is just a pleasure to have around. He has huge potential as an eventer or showjumper. He is very scopey, careful and unbelievably bold, has jumped a couple of little courses and has been cross-country once, where he rode like a much older horse, taking it all in his stride. He’s very eye-catching on the flat, not phased by being ridden with loads of other horses in the arena with him (or on his own as they come and go), and loves hacking alone or in company (or ride and lead), on roads or in open spaces. He is keen and forward and loves his work, even at the end of the session he is still ready to go, but never sharp/spooky/silly, even after a number of days off you can just get straight on. He is so sweet and easy to deal with in every way.”

View the advert

4. ‘Top class’

Article continues below...

Height: 15.3hh

Age: three

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This star quality horse is expected to finish growing at about 16.1hh. He is definitely one for the age classes next year. ‘Dude’ is very well bred by a son of the great Rascin whom competed to the highest levels and appeared and placed in several World Cups and grands prix. His dam’s sire is the great Poor Boy who was very successful under Beat Mandli. He was imported from Holland recently and has been a gem to handle in every way. We have introduced him to tack and he has started lungeing and long reining with no questions asked. I have also sat on him with no problems. He can be sold as he is, backed or broken. If not sold we will produce him for the age classes next year. He is a perfect blank canvas for a small rider wanting something of quality to produce for high level sport.”

View the advert

5. ‘Huge future’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare is competing at BE100 level and is showing amazing potential. She will be ready for novice next season. She has three exceptional paces and a big, bold, scopey jump. She is flash enough for straight dressage but bold enough for eventing. This mare has a huge future ahead of her. She is schooling lateral movements and changes on the flat. She is easy to handle on the ground both at home and at competitions. She hacks alone and in company and is very easy to do anything with.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



6. ‘A King among men’

Height: 16hh

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This handsome chestnut gelding is out of a Weltmeyer mare. He has three super paces and an honest jump plus a fabulous temperament. He is easy to handle and very sensible to ride — he is wise beyond his years! He has been lightly competed in dressage and is always placed, plus he has also cross-country schooled. He loves to jump and has no vices.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk