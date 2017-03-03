When Valegro met his dad and 10 other fantastic horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a miracle save to one of Carl Hester’s dogs putting in some practice, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



When the food gets passed around at a meet…



This is some sound advice



When Valegro met his dad



Two National Hunt greats and Cheltenham Gold Cup hopefuls have a chat at home



Bay or grey?



Look mum, I bathed myself!!!! #mudbath #isitspringyet A post shared by Lauren Shannon (@shannoneventing) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Hello Sanctos enjoys a dip while on the sunshine tour



Spot Pippa Funnell’s Rio horse Billy The Biz



When AP McCoy almost came a cropper from ‘Spot’ the pony



Lilly Corinne, the 2015 European eventing championship mount of Sarah Bullimore says hello to her offspring



Comfy there?



Sean Houlihan performs miracles to stay on board



