When Valegro met his dad and 10 other fantastic horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a miracle save to one of Carl Hester’s dogs putting in some practice, it all happened on social media this week.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
When the food gets passed around at a meet…
This is some sound advice
When Valegro met his dad
Two National Hunt greats and Cheltenham Gold Cup hopefuls have a chat at home
Bay or grey?
Hello Sanctos enjoys a dip while on the sunshine tour
Spot Pippa Funnell’s Rio horse Billy The Biz
When AP McCoy almost came a cropper from ‘Spot’ the pony
Lilly Corinne, the 2015 European eventing championship mount of Sarah Bullimore says hello to her offspring
Comfy there?
And congratulations to this week’s Tweet of the Week winner
Sean Houlihan performs miracles to stay on board
