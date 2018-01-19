Showing societies: which one should you join for 2018 — and what will it cost?

No matter how long your January ‘to-do’ list, if you are into showing one of the most important jobs for the New Year will be your society membership renewals. With a wealth of options out there, choosing the right one to suit your season plans can seem daunting.

We take a look at what some of the most popular showing societies are offering members this term…

National Pony Society (NPS)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) Mountain and Moorland (M&M), Lead Rein (LR), First Ridden (FR) and Open Ridden

HOYS Show Hunter Pony (SHP)

HOYS Working Hunter Pony (WHP)

Royal International Horse Show M&M WHP

What do they offer?

There are 18 NPS areas, which cover the length of the UK, and most commit to hosting various shows throughout the year.

The NPS holds seasonal shows including the Spring Festival held at Vale View Equestrian, Leicestershire (16 April 2018) and the Autumn Festival held at Solihul Riding Club (TBC). The annual summer championships will take place at the Three Counties Show Ground, Malvern (31 July-2 August 2018).

NPS members have the opportunity to compete for the silver medal rosette at certain affiliated shows and subsequently quality for the silver medal championship final, to be held at the summer championship show in August.

The NPS runs its own dressage series.

Reduced passport applications and transfer fees for ponies in the British Riding Pony Studbook are offered to NPS members.

What will it cost me?

The cost of a qualifying membership for one person is £75, while a non-qualifying membership costs £65. There is £10 discount for membership applications completed before 31 January 2018.

Details on: nationalponysociety.com

British Show Pony Society (BSPS)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

HOYS M&M LR, FR and open ridden

HOYS intermediate show hunter/show riding type/working hunter

HOYS show pony classes (LR/FR and height sections)

HOYS show hunter pony

HOYS lead rein of hunter type

All RIHS pony classes (including Anglo and Part Bred Arab, Heritage and Pretty Polly finals)

M&M Olympia Heritage qualifiers and final

Burghley Gold Cup qualifiers and final

What can they offer?

There are 17 BSPS areas covering England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, each holding annual shows with discounted entry fees to society members.

Three BSPS championship shows are held at Arena UK, Grantham, including the BSPS winter championships (30 March-1 April 2018), the summer championships (22-25 August 2018) and the Heritage championships (13-14 October 2018), which is solely for native ponies.

BSPS offers members the chance to qualify for the Blue Riband Pony of the Year, BSPS Challenge, BSPS Premier League and Champions of Champions finals held at the summer championships and the Heritage championships (Blue Riband).

BSPS holds qualifying shows for the Land Rover Burghley Gold Cup sports pony final.

What will it cost me?

An adult showing membership costs £50. BSPS also requires separate pony registrations, which costs £35 per animal.

Details on: bsps.com

Northern Counties Pony Association (NCPA)

What can they offer me?

The NCPA has 10 branches spanning from Cumbria to Shropshire areas, with each holding a number of shows during the course of the year where members are offered discounted entry fees.

The NCPA Spring Spectacular is held at Southview EC, Wettenhall (17 March 2018) and the Pony of the Year Show will be held later in the season (9 September 2018).

Members are given the opportunity to win a bursary to be used for an equestrian training course at any approved NCPA establishment.

NCPA members can win the Star Rosette at affiliated shows.

What will it cost me?

A single adult membership is £25 per person.

Details on: thencpa.co.uk

Ponies Association (UK) (PUK)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

RIHS M&M young riders

RIHS M&M amateur riders

What can they offer?

PUK offers members two championship shows, the winter and summer championship events (dates/venue TBC). The PUK Spring Classic (23-25 March 2018) is held at The College Equestrian, Keysoe.

PUK hosts a winter unaffiliated dressage tour, culminating in the final which is held at Bury Farm EC, Lancashire.

What will it cost me?

An annual adult membership is £45 per person.

Details on: poniesuk.org

British Show Horse Association (BSHA)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

HOYS cobs (including maxi cobs)

HOYS riding horses

HOYS ridden hunters

HOYS hacks

What can they offer?

The BSHA holds several shows throughout the year, including the BSHA Southern spring show (7 April 2018), the BSHA Northern spring show (15 April 2018) and the BSHA national championship show (7-8 September 2018).

The Martin Wood supreme in-hand breeding championship has qualifiers throughout the year and culminates in the supreme championship at the BSHA national championships, with £1,000 being awarded to the winner.

The BSHA amateur points award scheme is offered to members who fit the criteria.

For young riders there is a “Rising Stars” series, with a final held at the national championships.

What will it cost me?

An adult membership is £50. Horses must also be registered with the society. Those looking to compete in HOYS classes will pay between £35-50 per horse, while non-qualifying horses can register for £35.

Details on: britishshowhorse.org

The Show Register (TSR)

Why join?

HOYS M&M qualifying classes

HOYS coloured horse and pony classes

What can they offer?

TSR offers discounted training clinics as well as eligibility to the TSR training pathway, which allows amateur members to be ‘scouted’ for the master class to be held at HOYS.

The TRS summer show is held at Onley EC, Rugby (14-15 June 2018).

What will it cost me?

A TSR membership for horse/pony and rider is £24.

Details on: theshowingregister.co.uk

British Skewbald and Piebald Association (BSPA)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

RIHS coloured horse and pony classes

What can they offer?

The BSPA has 13 regional areas, which offer support and assistance to members.

Grading system for stallions and mares registered in the society.

The BSPA hosts the Festival of Showing winter championships at College EC, Keysoe (25 Feb 2018) and the BSPA World of Colour show (15-16 September 2018) at the same venue.

What will it cost me?

An adult membership costs £45 per person, while a RIHS qualifying card costs £23 per horse/pony.

Coloured Horse and Pony Society (CHAPS)

Why join?

If you want to compete in the following qualifiers and respective finals:

HOYS coloured horse and pony series.

What can they offer?

The CHAPS summer championship show takes place at Arena UK, Grantham (29 August 2018).

CHAPS offers grading opportunities open to registered stallions and mares.

What will it cost me?

An adult showing membership costs £36 per person.

For all the latest showing news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday