Always wanted to try hunting? Have a go during newcomers’ week

Each year, the Countryside Alliance‘s hunting newcomers’ week provides the ideal opportunity for those new to the sport to have a go. Newcomers’ week runs from 21-28 October this year with hunts from around the country putting on special meets and events to encourage people to get involved.

Last year, the week introduced hundreds of new people to trail hunting and hunting under the Act. Those hunts taking part are listed below.

Hunt: Curre & Llangibby Hunt

Event: Meet at 10am on Saturday 21 October at The Hall Inn, Gwehelog, Nr Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1RB

Contact: Charlotte Breese at charbre22@gmail.com

Hunt: Dunston Harriers

Event: Early morning meet on Saturday 21 October

Contact: Please contact Hon Secretary Bridget McTear 07554 881588 for all details

Hunt: Hursley Hambledon Hunt

Event: Newcomers’ meet on Wednesday 25 October at 10am at Broomfield House, Southwick PO7 5SA

Contact: Helen Coker secretary@hursleyhambledon.com or visit www.hursleyhambledon.com

Hunt: Meynell & South Staffordshire Hunt

Event: Meet at Manor Farm, Caldwell DE12 6RS on Saturday 21 October and Penny’s Turn DE13 8BN (Scotch Hills Lane / Dunstall Rd crossroads) on Thursday 26 October. Plus The Deer Park, Hoar Cross DE13 8QR on Saturday 28 October

Contact: Rachael Morley on 07889 083194 or Louise Moore on 07803 778356 for further details and to book your place or more information is available on www.mssh.co.uk/newcomers-and-visitors

Hunt: North Cotswold

Event: Newcomers’ day on Saturday 28 October

Contact: Emily Hoyles on 07794 138360 for further details

Hunt: South Dorset Hunt

Event: Newcomers’ day on Saturday 21 October at 10am

Contact: The Hon Secretary Louly Thornycroft at loulythornycroft@gmail.com for further details

Hunt: Taunton Vale Foxhounds

Event: Newcomers’ meet on Monday 23 October

Contact: Jenny Parsons on 01823 680238 for further details

Hunt: The Premier Harrier Hunt Club

Event: Newcomers’ meet on Sunday 29 October at Cahir, Ireland

Contact: Please contact hunt secretary Susan Long on +353864108362 for further details

Hunt: The VWH

Event: Newcomers’ week from Saturday 21 October

Contact: Please contact Sophie Scruton MFH if you would like to come at rogerandsophie@mac.com

Don’t miss the Horse & Hound hunting special issue, out on Thursday 26 October