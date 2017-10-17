Always wanted to try hunting? Have a go during newcomers’ week

Each year, the Countryside Alliance‘s hunting newcomers’ week provides the ideal opportunity for those new to the sport to have a go. Newcomers’ week runs from 21-28 October this year with hunts from around the country putting on special meets and events to encourage people to get involved.
Last year, the week introduced hundreds of new people to trail hunting and hunting under the Act. Those hunts taking part are listed below.
Hunt: Curre & Llangibby Hunt
Event: Meet at 10am on Saturday 21 October at The Hall Inn, Gwehelog, Nr Usk, Monmouthshire, NP15 1RB
Contact: Charlotte Breese at charbre22@gmail.com
Hunt: Dunston Harriers
Event: Early morning meet on Saturday 21 October
Contact: Please contact Hon Secretary Bridget McTear 07554 881588 for all details
Hunt: Hursley Hambledon Hunt
Event: Newcomers’ meet on Wednesday 25 October at 10am at Broomfield House, Southwick PO7 5SA
Contact: Helen Coker secretary@hursleyhambledon.com or visit www.hursleyhambledon.com
Hunt: Meynell & South Staffordshire Hunt
Event: Meet at Manor Farm, Caldwell DE12 6RS on Saturday 21 October and Penny’s Turn DE13 8BN (Scotch Hills Lane / Dunstall Rd crossroads) on Thursday 26 October. Plus The Deer Park, Hoar Cross DE13 8QR on Saturday 28 October
Contact: Rachael Morley on 07889 083194 or Louise Moore on 07803 778356 for further details and to book your place or more information is available on www.mssh.co.uk/newcomers-and-visitors
Hunt: North Cotswold
Event: Newcomers’ day on Saturday 28 October
Contact: Emily Hoyles on 07794 138360 for further details
Hunt: South Dorset Hunt
Event: Newcomers’ day on Saturday 21 October at 10am
Contact: The Hon Secretary Louly Thornycroft at loulythornycroft@gmail.com for further details
Continued below…
Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:
Hunt: Taunton Vale Foxhounds
Event: Newcomers’ meet on Monday 23 October
Contact: Jenny Parsons on 01823 680238 for further details
Hunt: The Premier Harrier Hunt Club
Event: Newcomers’ meet on Sunday 29 October at Cahir, Ireland
Contact: Please contact hunt secretary Susan Long on +353864108362 for further details
Hunt: The VWH
Event: Newcomers’ week from Saturday 21 October
Contact: Please contact Sophie Scruton MFH if you would like to come at rogerandsophie@mac.com
Don’t miss the Horse & Hound hunting special issue, out on Thursday 26 October