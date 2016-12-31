10 hip flasks to give you nerves of steel

We round up some of the best hip flasks on the market that we'd like to have in our pocket out hunting this season — or as something to have waiting for you when you get home

Asprey hipflask

Beautifully crafted sterling silver hip flask from Asprey. It is 12.5cm high and 7.5cm wide with a screw top lid.

RRP: £620

Visit: www.asprey.com

Ettinger hipflask

Stainless steel hip flask, covered in leather, with a captive top; 6oz (170ml approx). It comes with a silver steel flask funnel. Also comes in orange, purple or red and can be personalised.

RRP: £115

Visit: www.ettinger.co.uk

Aspinal double leather hip flask

This is a smart and elegant kidney shaped, traditional stainless steel 6oz hip flask. It is hand bound in the finest smooth burgundy red Italian calf leather and has a surprise twist. Inside it has two beautiful 3oz decanters each with a screw lid so you can share with a companion or perhaps to carry a choice of tipple.

RRP: £85

Visit: www.aspinaloflondon.com

Cartridge hip flask

This stainless steel hip flask in the shape of a cartridge makes a great gift for any sportsman. The flask comes with a funnel for easy filling, and is gift boxed and tied with satin ribbon free of charge.

RRP: £24

Visit: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Hand blown glass hunting flask

A beautiful hand blown glass hunting flask used for holding liquid, usually alcohol to warm the cockels whilst out hunting. The leather case is also included, which acts as a protector and allows you to attach it to the saddle whilst riding.

RRP: £408

Visit: www.huntingstockmarket.com

Purdey round chequer leather flask with tot

Article continues below...

An interesting and slightly different take on the conventional pocket flask. This round stainless steel and leather flask features a traditional gun chequering pattern etched into the leather and the centre of the flask contains a handy tot cup for a warming shot.

RRP: £150

Visit: www.purdey.com

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



Harris Tweed hip flask

A stainless steel flask wrapped in the famous deep green herringbone Harris tweed. A dark tan leather keeps it anchored in place and this flask holds 6oz/177ml of your chosen dram.

RRP: £28

Visit: www.walkerslater.com

Great American flask

As American as bourbon whiskey, the Great American Flask by Jacob Bromwell is 100% handcrafted in the USA using pure, solid copper.

RRP: $199.99

Visit: www.jacobbromwell.com

Ergo hip flask

A sterling silver hip flask in a unique design which is a great alternative to the standard hip flask. Available in 4oz and 6oz.

RRP: £1,050

Visit: www.williamandson.com

Scottish heritage leather hip flask

The 100% premium leather pouch is produced by a single craftsman in Scotland, who accompanies each item with a handwritten note. The pouch is hand-made and hand-stitched.

RRP: £199

Visit: www.swigflasks.com