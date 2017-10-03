Every October, Birmingham’s NEC is transformed into an equestrian utopia as Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) fills 50 acres of the site with thrills, fun, and world class entertainment. Whether you are a competitive rider, horse enthusiast or simply want to enjoy an exciting day out, Horse of the Year Show (4-8 October) has something to offer every member of the family.

While competitors travel around the country chasing their elusive qualifying ‘tickets’, spectators can purchase their tickets ahead of the event via the online ticket office, or they can be bought on arrival at the gate (subject to availability).

HOYS is a real feast for the horse lover. Prestigious national and international showjumping classes are at the heart of the show, not forgetting the vast array of showing competitions, which for many riders is the pinnacle of their career. There are also hundreds of shops located in the retail village and plenty of food and drink outlets to keep you fuelled throughout the day.

Prices of HOYS tickets

Ticket prices depend on the day you wish to attend and whereabouts you would like to sit in the grandstand. Premium ringside seats command approximately £20-30 more in cost than band C ticket prices where seats are in slightly less desirable locations. Discounts are also available for group bookings and concessions (children under 15 years and senior citizens).

The show gets underway on Wednesday 4 October, with national classes starting the international arena action. Premium ringside seats cost £63 and band C tickets cost £33 for the majority of the show. Band A and B tickets range in between these two prices. These prices are applicable for all performances during the show, bar the Saturday evening performance where tickets cost approximately £20 more across the board.

If you would like to spend more than one day at HOYS, it is probably worth looking into season tickets. Purchasing a season ticket also takes away the hassle of purchasing tickets for individual performances, plus your purchase guarantees you the same seat for every performance, in the international arena. Premium ringside and band A seats are available with your season ticket purchase costing between £235 and £365 depending on the location of the seat.

If all you want to do is shop, HOYS have tickets available for access solely to the retail village available Wednesday to Friday and cost £10 each.

If you really fancy splashing out on your HOYS trip, why not look at booking some hospitality? You are sure to get spoilt rotten with packages including unrivalled views of the Andrews Bowen International Arena, VIP parking for guests, an exclusive champagne reception, exquisite food from a carefully selected menu and much more. Prices range from £87-334.80. For more information visit: http://hoys.co.uk/shop/hospitality-ticket

Car parking costs £10 per day

