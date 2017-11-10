1 screaming jockey and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a muddy cavalry horse to a huge achievement by a youngster, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





We think Harry, one of National Hunt trainer Martin Keighley’s sons has got this racing lark sussed…

Someone has enjoyed their summer holiday…



We feel old…!



Matchy matchy



When you show up to the party and someone’s wearing the same outfit 👕Yuri Mansur Guerios’s mini-me rockin’ a matching yellow show coat in Lyon #coursewalkstyle Ph. @threiner A post shared by NOELLE FLOYD Style (@nf_style) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:19am PST

This is a bit of a tear-jerker



Wow, what a view



Hunting with a serious view

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Too cute for words



Blueberry made a little friend today and was so gentle with him. This adorable young man is the son of Carlos Parro, whom I teach, and suffice to say he worked out straight away how to make Blueberry happy..food! 🤗 A post shared by Charlotte Dujardin (@charlotte_dujardincbe) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

