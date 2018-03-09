The greatest ‘what happened next’ and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From possibly the best video of the year so far to battling snow, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





This looks cold!



Mary King shares her thoughts on daughter Emily’s wheelbarrow skills



This horse is no fool



Teddy the Shetland tries to style out his little slip…



Piggy French’s son, Max, was the only one to manage to get out riding one of the days the ‘Beast from the East’ hit



Meanwhile, in Spain on the Sunshine Tour…



Greedy monster



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by camilla speirs (@camillaspeirseventing) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:08am PST

It’s almost time…



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

This is one of the greatest ‘what happened next?’ photos…

This is a video we could watch again and again



