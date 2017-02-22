33 Exmoor ponies proving that they can turn their hoof to anything (including racing…)

When we asked you to send us photos of your Exmoor ponies this week, we were inundated with examples of your hardy natives proving that there are no limits to their talents — whether that's driving, showing, showjumping or even racing. Don't miss this week's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (16 February 2017), where we celebrate the Exmoor pony — plus other British breeds
Anchor Elder
‘This time last year I was on the look out for a 14hh Connemara mare which I could bring on for my eldest daughter. After a conversation in February with Emma Wallace we went to look at Anchor Elder (Billy) a 12.1hh gelding Exmoor pony, owned by Angeline Briggs. Not what we set out for in the slightest — but we fell for this loveable rogue. Within a month he’d been to Pony Club and qualified for the second round of Trailblazers showjumping. By the end of the summer he’d done two camps, mounted games, one day events, been placed at the Pony Club Area Dressage, qualified for the NPS working hunter championships and qualified for the trailblazers showjumping championships. The best thing by far that we have done with him is Pony Racing at Beverley Racecourse. He held his own and we have high hopes for him next season. Some more fitness work and less gawping at the grandstand would help. Owning an Exmoor has opened a whole new world of opportunities to us as a family and introduced us to some wonderful new people.’ — Mel Gaskell
Clegg
‘This is Greenham Common Prince William, lovingly known as ‘Clegg’. He’s a 12.3hh Exmoor and has the typical pony character — cheeky with ‘innocent until proven guilty’ as his default expression. He is forever sticking his tongue out at the camera, and is able to unzip bags to steal the goodies within! We’re working at prelim level in dressage but our true calling is showjumping which we started in August/September 2016.’ — Rebecca Jeffries
Anchor Godiva
‘Anchor Godiva, also known at the yard as Lady is a 12.2hh, six-year-old Exmoor mare. I bought her off the hill as a three-year-old in October 2014. Owning her has been a real learning curve and she has taught me a great deal. Since she came off the moor we have achieved so much, recently winning our first prelim dressage competition. I am hoping that we can begin to compete in affiliated dressage and do some HOYS qualifiers in the future.’ — Becky Edwards
Woodman’s Sheena
‘I have been lucky to have had two Exmoors in my life. The first was Dunkery Bewick aka Merlin. He belongs to Rosemary Keyser and was produced by Gary Docking and I drove him for three seasons. My current Exmoor is Woodman’s Sheena. She loves show days and this year I hope to do veteran classes with her, although she has been turned out all winter and first I need to catch her. You’ve got to love an Exmoor… They are definitely character-building! ’ — Penny Richmond
Paula Kay’s driving Exmoor
‘I have a 23-year-old Exmoor pony. I used to ride her, but had a serious back operation three years ago and was told to give up riding. I therefore decided to break her to harness, as I was allowed to drive her. I knew nothing about driving. It was a really big learning curve for me, but she loves it. She is fantastic for her age — she is 23 and I will be 60 later this year, so we are a right pair of golden oldies!’ — Paula Kay
Exmoors at Rosewood Farm
‘We have five Exmoor mares who came to help us conservation graze at Rosewood Farm in the Lower Derwent Valley National Nature Reserve. The reserve is a wetland of International importance and we wanted to add Exmoors to our cattle and sheep for more effective tree control and to help preserve such an ancient breed. We plan to breed the mares and keep geldings to drive.’ — Natalie Rose
The Edinburgh Exmoors
‘I am one of the trek leaders with the Edinburgh Exmoors. We currently have a herd of 15 ponies used for trekking in the Pentland hills. The ponies are extremely versatile, they thrive on the hills just outside the city and make light work of trekking on all terrain.’ — Millie Crane
Mouse
‘This is Mouse, a 12.2hh Exmoor pony. He is 14 and I’ve had him for five years. He is my first pony and has given me so many great experiences. I’ve hunted with the local hunt Four Burrow, he has qualified for Eland Lodge Horseware hunter trials series and we won our first ever dressage competition together. He is truly one in a million and at 18 and 5’6 I will never stop riding this boy.’ — Melissa Reeve
Monty
‘This is Monty, our rescue pony. He is the most gentle natured and loving pony. When Monty originally came to us, he was frightened, scared and not used to a lot of human contact. My mum spent a lot of time individually with him gaining his trust and he soon settled in with the other ponies. We have spent a lot of time with Monty working in an arena where he now jumps over poles well. Our goal for next year is to take him showing. He is a credit to Exmoor ponies and a credit to us. We are so proud and pleased that he is part of our family.’ — Melissa Hocking-Carter
Edwinsfield Nocturne
‘I am a showing producer and currently have three gorgeous Exmoor ponies. Edwinsfield Nocturne has been to HOYS, Royal International and been champion in hand at Lincoln County for the past two years running. He will be competing in the county circuit working hunter pony classes this year. George is owned by Yolande Jarvis.’ — Lauren Brill
Eric
‘Here is my Exmoor pony, Eric (who is often called Eric the Exmoor). Eric is from herd 23 and his passport name is Cricky Boy, his sire being Cricky Lad. I am now 21, and Eric is 18-years-old, and we have grown up being best friends. What makes Eric an extremely special pony is his quirky personality — he has always had his own views on life! Eric will take me along the path he wants to ride down, he will try his very best not to be caught, and loves his food. He is an incredibly sure footed pony, and loves to go hunting and will always take care of me. I have never come across a more cheeky pony, or a pony who gives so much love. He is incredibly special to me and I feel so lucky to have such a spirited and genuine friend that just happens to be an Exmoor pony.’ — Laura Brearley
Archie
‘This is Archie who was born in the wilds of the Scottish highlands. I got him as a two-year-old and he is now eight-years-old. I live in a small village in the highlands and have a small croft I work. Archie has been a great help on the croft and assists with moving cows, carrying hay and pulling strainers and fence posts up some of the steep croft, where the quad will not go as it’s too slippery.’ — Kim Maclennan
Tawbitts Mystic Major
‘This is Tawbitts Mystic Major who is now retired at the age of 16. He has previously won at the Royal International Horse Show (Ridden Small Breeds 2011), been placed third at HOYS, been to Olympia twice and been supreme at the Exmoor Breed Show. He lives out now with his other Exmoor friend Stanley.’ — Jessica Please.
Lindsay Pheobe
‘This is my pony of a lifetime, Lindsay Pheobe. Pheobe is an allrounder and enjoys doing a bit of everything from hacking to showing. In 2016 Pheobe competed most weekend, taking it all in her stride. In June 2016 I rode Pheobe to my school prom, where she stood beside a monster truck, at least three stretched limos and a motor bike. She didn’t even bat an eyelid at the whole experience.’ — Jade Abbott
Danewell Demelza
‘This is our Exmoor pony Danewell Demelza, who will be 21 this year. Her Sire is 49/38 Siskin and her Dam is H60/2 Blackthorn Prudence. Demelza has had a very easy and simple life living on Northam Burrows and has recently moved into our field with our homebred thoroughbred April, and is thoroughly enjoying galloping after her.’ — Holly May
Bumble
‘We have a 12hh nine-year-old Exmoor gelding called Bumble. He came to us on loan and never went home! We paid the princely sum of £1 for him. He’s a gem, so brave, a great character and he adores my daughter Sophie. We both ride him and do all sorts with him. He’s a dab hand at in-hand showing with her and a cracking little jumper for me. We’ve just started doing some classical riding techniques with him and he takes it all in. I think we will be doing dressage soon.’ — Helen Eshelby
Hannah Bateman’s 36-year-old Exmoor
‘This is my chap who will be 36 year old this year. My sister and I have had him for 20 years and he was bought by our mum who we sadly loss in 1999 when we were aged 14 and 16. He was our first pony and I owe him everything — he helped us cope with losing our mum as well as teaching us to ride. He is now teaching my three-year-old boy to ride. He really is a star.’ — Hannah Bateman
Whizzy
‘This is me and Whizzy, my 12.2hh Exmoor out hunting with the Haydon Hunt in Northumberland. This was his first time hunting and he spent the whole day with his reindeer antlers on. He is owned by Juliet Rodgers who runs the Mousie Moorland Trust. I bring on the young ponies for her to make them suitable Pony Club, hunting or showing ponies.’ — Georgie Courage
Elvis
‘This is my Exmoor pony Elvis. He is a ‘happy hacker’ in his spare time but his main job is helping me to teach people about equine behaviour. He is very bright and great fun to be around, and will point out to students very clearly (but safely) where their handling techniques need some improvement!’ — Felicity George
Tangle
‘This is my Exmoor Tangle (registered as Ulgrave 14/53). I bought her as an unhandled yearling and did all her handling and backing myself. Once she decided people were quite nice (it doesn’t take long with packets of Polos!) she became an extremely sweet pony, loved by everyone. I sadly had to sell her last year after nine years together. She has showjumped, been cross-country, done gymkhanas but her true love is as a hunting pony.’ — Faye Hedley
Darshill Banshee
‘This is my Exmoor Darshill Banshee. He’s rising five, not backed yet, but we are having fun and taking our time. He came off Darwen moor to me at three-years-old and we are just working on trust and confidence. This year, I hope to back him and our goal for the future is to do hacking and perhaps some dressage.’ — Emma Atkinson
Princess Daisy
‘This is Princess Daisy, an 11hh, 11-year-old cheeky Exmoor mare. Previously we have been competing at local level in M&M classes, however this year we are raising the bar and going county with the hope to qualify for HOYS at the great Yorkshire show. When we are not out showing we are either doing dressage, combined training, showjumping or fun rides. She’s a very cheeky and difficult pony but she’s made me the rider I am today. I love her to bits.’ — Beth Wadsworth