33 Exmoor ponies proving that they can turn their hoof to anything (including racing…)

Anchor Elder

‘This time last year I was on the look out for a 14hh Connemara mare which I could bring on for my eldest daughter. After a conversation in February with Emma Wallace we went to look at Anchor Elder (Billy) a 12.1hh gelding Exmoor pony, owned by Angeline Briggs. Not what we set out for in the slightest — but we fell for this loveable rogue. Within a month he’d been to Pony Club and qualified for the second round of Trailblazers showjumping. By the end of the summer he’d done two camps, mounted games, one day events, been placed at the Pony Club Area Dressage, qualified for the NPS working hunter championships and qualified for the trailblazers showjumping championships. The best thing by far that we have done with him is Pony Racing at Beverley Racecourse. He held his own and we have high hopes for him next season. Some more fitness work and less gawping at the grandstand would help. Owning an Exmoor has opened a whole new world of opportunities to us as a family and introduced us to some wonderful new people.’ — Mel Gaskell