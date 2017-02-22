33 Exmoor ponies proving that they can turn their hoof to anything (including racing…)

Madeleine Silver

When we asked you to send us photos of your Exmoor ponies this week, we were inundated with examples of your hardy natives proving that there are no limits to their talents — whether that's driving, showing, showjumping or even racing. Don't miss this week's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (16 February 2017), where we celebrate the Exmoor pony — plus other British breeds

