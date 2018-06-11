Emily King: delve into the archives of the new Bramham under-25 champion

Emily King trounced the opposition in the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI3* at the Equi-Trek Bramham Horse Trials yesterday (Sunday, 10 June) riding Jane Del Missier’s Dargun, to finish top of the leaderboard on her dressage of 25.5.

The daughter of Mary is still only 22-years-old, but she has clocked up several international placings. To celebrate the new national under-25 champion, we delve into the photo archives to reflect on what has already been a great career for Emily…

1. Emily pictured with her mum, Mary, and brother Freddie at the Devon base she grew up at in 2011. Emily announced earlier this month that she is making the move to Cheshire this summer, to base her operation with her boyfriend, fellow event rider Sam Ecroyd





2. On the podium at the 2012 FEI European Eventing Championships for Juniors at Strzegom, Poland. Individual silver medallist Emily is pictured with individual gold medallist Sophie How and individual bronze medallist Harold Megahey





3. Emily and Mr Hiho competing in the CIC3* at Chatsworth in 2014, when Emily was aged just 18





4. Emily and Mary pictured at their Devon home in 2015





5. Emily and Redpath Eucanfly pictured flying around the cross-country in the CCIJ* at Houghton Hall International Horse Trials in 2013





6. Brookleigh jumping around an intermediate at Burnham Market in 2013





7. Mary, Brookleigh and Emily pictured in 2015 at home





8. Loxley flies around the advanced at Belton in 2016





9. Brookleigh performs his test with Emily at Badminton in 2016. Sadly the pair couldn’t complete due to a late fall on the cross-country, but this 16-year-old gelding is now back in work following time off through injury





10. Emily speaking to the press following her dressage test at Badminton, accompanied by her mother





11. Emily, Ben Hobday and Mary pictured at the Horse & Hound awards

12. Emily trots up Brookleigh at Badminton in 2016

13. Emily holds on tight to Dargun at Blenheim in 2017 to avoid a dunking

14. Emily and Dargun during their cross-country round at Bramham last weekend





