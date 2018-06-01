When dressage horses go cross-country and 9 other mega bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some amazing rear-facing jumping to a super-cool Shetland, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





#NoScopeNoHope?



What a cool dude



When you’re sat on a real life fire-breathing dragon (aka, a young horse at its first ever show)



When you really want to go and play but don’t want to get rained on…



When dressage horse try cross-country…



If it’s good enough for Charlotte though…



Will ski goggles catch on?



Don’t try this at home!

The H&H Festival of Eventing was a beauty

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Fair play to this super-genuine horse and to its rider for staying on board



