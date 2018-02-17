6 cool cobs you’ll want in your stable

Are you looking for a horse that you can do a bit of everything with while maintaining the feeling of being safe? Perhaps you are looking for a confidence booster or something low maintenance and straightforward. If so, take a look at our pick of cobs for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Super smart’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: seven

Gender: mare

Selling points: “An absolute star of a cob — she is of excellent quality and type with good limbs and has done a few shows. She is very quiet to ride — nothing fazes her. She hacks alone and in company and has done both hunt rides and hunted at the rear of the field. A totally genuine sort that is very hard.”

2. ‘Exceptional cob’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: seven

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This extremely attractive mare has a lovely temperament and is 100% to handle in all ways. She has lovely paces and also hacks out alone or in company and is a really honest, kind mare.”

3. ‘Quality’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This is a sane and sensible cob that always has a smile on his face. He hacks alone and in company in the heaviest traffic. He is forward going and always happy to lead the way but green in the school as he hasn’t done much but perfectly willing. He has just started going to some little training shows. He jumps quite sweetly and has never stopped at fillers. He is easy to do on the ground and has no vices.”

4. ‘Stunning’

Height: 14.1hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘This cob has fabulous paces and presence and has enjoyed a successful showing career both ridden and in-hand, being a complete showman in the ring. He has competed up to prelim level dressage and has a super technique over a fence both showjumping and cross-country and has seen hounds. He has the potential to go far with an experienced, confident rider. He has a lovely temperament.”

5. ‘Fantastic’

Height: 16hh

Age: seven

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This is a handsome, upstanding example of his type. He has three good paces and a canter that is light and uphill. This super horse is easy to do in every way. He’s straightforward to have about and always cheerful. He is good to clip, shoe, load, hack and hunt. He hacks alone or in company, leaving a large yard of horses without a second thought. He has done a little bit of both showjumping and cross-country but not a lot. He has also done a number of dressage of tests. His real forte is hunting. He loves his hunting and behaves impeccably being both safe and forward going without being strong, he is snaffle mouthed. He really is a type hard to find.”

