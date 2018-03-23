Cheltenham moments to bring a tear to your eye and 12 other great horsey social media posts this week

TAGS:

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a super cake to some emotional Cheltenham moments, it all happened on social media this week.

Apatchy logo highest res may 1Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Ouch

Word Perfect II, Chris Bartle’s 1998 Badminton winner and 1997 European championship gold medallist, now enjoys a bit of free roaming at the Yorkshire base of the Team GB eventing team trainer

What a cake!

Charlotte Alexander’s kit will take some scrubbing after this — ouch

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer, Colin Tizzard, cheers home Native River

The next day, the winning horse is given a hero’s welcome home

Welcome home Native River @cheltenhamraces #goldcup hero!!!!

A post shared by Alice Fox Pitt (@alicefoxpittplunkett) on

Snow stops play for Oliver Townend’s top horses

More snow trying to stop play.. The boys waiting for the walker to be cleared this morning just about sums it up #enoughalready

A post shared by Oliver Townend Official (@olivertownendofficial) on

While some battle the elements at Lincolnshire Horse Trials before the event was abandoned

Well today will certainly be an event to remember! Early morning dressage in the horizontal wind and hail led to two extremely fresh tests with very little trot work shown and most transitions replaced with bucks! We got stuck in the mud SJ meaning we picked up large SJ scores. Kidogo flew XC clear and gave me an amazing feeling, picking up a 9th rosette. As I turned around to get on Finnegan I was the last novice competitor to go, but as I walked up to start box a blizzard set in. On 10 seconds I had pressed my watch and on 3 seconds the course went on Red light and I was held in the blizzard for about 20mins! Both Finnegan and I covered in snow and freezing as a green light was given as the snow briefly paused- however by the time I reached the 3rd fence visibility had gone completely! At the far end of the course I had to take an alternative because I couldnt even see the direct part B, and had to jump through the water almost blind! He really tried though and jump around the course clear! As we came to the last fence the whole team of starters who had seen me out in the snow through the whole hold, came to cheer us across the finish line! Huge thank you to everyone who helped at Lincoln, they did an amazing job to let it run! It was decided after my run xc that the conditions were unacceptable and the rest of the event abandoned! #oxmountainflyer #fernhillfinnegan

A post shared by Ellen Hobson (@ellenhobsoneventing) on

Is this little one going to follow in her big brother’s footsteps?

It appears Harry Meade is fellow eventer Tim Price’s biggest fan

#whenyourpublicadoresyou #Harrythegroupie

A post shared by Jacky Green (@greenjacks) on

This is extraordinary

Bridget Andrews had a day to remember when scoring her first Cheltenham Festival winner

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Team Tizzard cheer home Native River

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

Personalised Mini Tablet CaseThe winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, Cosmetic bag apatchytravel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk