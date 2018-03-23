Cheltenham moments to bring a tear to your eye and 12 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a super cake to some emotional Cheltenham moments, it all happened on social media this week.

Ouch

Word Perfect II, Chris Bartle’s 1998 Badminton winner and 1997 European championship gold medallist, now enjoys a bit of free roaming at the Yorkshire base of the Team GB eventing team trainer



What a cake!



Charlotte Alexander’s kit will take some scrubbing after this — ouch



Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer, Colin Tizzard, cheers home Native River



The next day, the winning horse is given a hero’s welcome home



Snow stops play for Oliver Townend’s top horses



While some battle the elements at Lincolnshire Horse Trials before the event was abandoned



Is this little one going to follow in her big brother’s footsteps?

It appears Harry Meade is fellow eventer Tim Price’s biggest fan

#whenyourpublicadoresyou #Harrythegroupie A post shared by Jacky Green (@greenjacks) on Mar 21, 2018 at 3:29am PDT

This is extraordinary

Bridget Andrews had a day to remember when scoring her first Cheltenham Festival winner

