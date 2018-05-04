44 flying-changes in a row and 12 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From duvet days to Badminton updates, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Michael Jung has arrived at Badminton — and the cross-country looks enormous!

Badminton update…

Cool!

This is love

Galileo feeling fresh and well

Breakfast in bed

When you are third in the dressage World Cup final but you don’t want to take your horse into the prize-giving…

Get your show jumping hat on Harry – Daddy’s turn soon to try and win #LRK3DE @burtoneventing (Photo courtesy Leslie Mintz/USEA)

A post shared by An Eventful Life (@aneventfullife2007) on

Oh dear…

Duvet days all round

Are these jockey stars of the future?

This is very true…

This is good…

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Champions!

🏆🏆 #KingCooley

A post shared by Oliver Townend Official (@olivertownendofficial) on

