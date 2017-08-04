2 runaway Shetlands and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From Shetlands on the loose to Olympians getting rained on, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





What a setting for the London leg of the Global Champions Tour



Fantastic setting @globalchampionstour London 🇬🇧 A post shared by Scott Brash (@scott.brash) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Even Valegro and Nip Tuck go hacking in the rain



Freddie, the son of Mary King, gets some love from one of their homebreds



Will Laura Tomlinson’s daughter follow in her mother’s footsteps as an Olympic dressage rider?



I am officially a pony club mother 😂 3 days of mini camp completed !!! A post shared by laurabtomlinson (@laurabtomlinson) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Shane and Chloe Breen’s daughter, Lorna, wins on home turf at the Hickstead schools’ championship



The face you make when you’ve just been woken up…



DONT DISTURB ME IN MY ROOM…. BOLEYBAWN IDENTITY (Jay) enjoying his lie in 😂😍 A post shared by Lissa Green (@lissagreen88) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

We bet Davy Russell made this little boy’s day at the Galway Festival



There hasn’t been just one Shetland on the run this week…



…there were two



