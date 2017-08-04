2 runaway Shetlands and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From Shetlands on the loose to Olympians getting rained on, it all happened on social media this week.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
What a setting for the London leg of the Global Champions Tour
Even Valegro and Nip Tuck go hacking in the rain
Freddie, the son of Mary King, gets some love from one of their homebreds
Will Laura Tomlinson’s daughter follow in her mother’s footsteps as an Olympic dressage rider?
Shane and Chloe Breen’s daughter, Lorna, wins on home turf at the Hickstead schools’ championship
The face you make when you’ve just been woken up…
We bet Davy Russell made this little boy’s day at the Galway Festival
There hasn’t been just one Shetland on the run this week…
And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner
…there were two
