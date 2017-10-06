1 toddler does dressage and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a horse-loving cat to a jockey to look out for, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Feline friend



Wait for it…



Winner winner chicken dinner!! A post shared by Hector Baker (@hectorbaker) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Oops



So I mayyyyy have got jumped off yesterday 😂 my fault lost the impulsion. Barney has settled in so well 🤙🏼 @equipad #arratost #equipad #showjumping #teamnova #horsesofinstagram A post shared by Annie Taplin (@annietaplinsj) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

The Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe 2017 winner, Enable, and her jockey catch up in the stables



I’m sure we can all relate to this…



Starting them young



You’re not supposed to be there…



"Hang on in there mum!" Save of the day at South of England International (2) #eventing for Katie Hale and Killacoran Blue #eventersofinstagram A post shared by An Eventful Life (@aneventfullife2007) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Frankie Dettori’s son Rocco giving it his all in the Shetland Pony Grand National at Newmarket



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.