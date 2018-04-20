1 rider makes a splash and 13 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From plenty of Grand National joy to an impressively keen foal, it all happened on social media this week.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Scopey foal
Whoops
#NailedIt
‘Little Richard’ looks like a little dude
When you are third in the dressage World Cup final but you don’t want to take your horse into the prize-giving…
A little horse with a big heart
Oops
Bertram Allen’s groom catches one of his horses in the act
Bettina Hoy ‘winning’ the Grand National
And while we’re on the subject of the Grand National, this is how close it was…
Winning horse Tiger Roll is given a hero’s welcome in Ireland
When you’re on the same flight back to Ireland as Grand National-winning jockey Davy Russell and winning owner (and Ryanair boss) Michael O’Leary…
Meanwhile, once home, this was Davy with Tiger Roll and his winning trainer, Gordon Elliott
And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner
Splash!
