1 rider makes a splash and 13 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From plenty of Grand National joy to an impressively keen foal, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Scopey foal



Whoops



#NailedIt



Rooney, Crouch, Pogba!!….#BPR A post shared by Ben Pauling Racing (@benpaulingracing) on Apr 11, 2018 at 8:14am PDT

‘Little Richard’ looks like a little dude



When you are third in the dressage World Cup final but you don’t want to take your horse into the prize-giving…



A little horse with a big heart



Oops



Bertram Allen’s groom catches one of his horses in the act

Bettina Hoy ‘winning’ the Grand National

And while we’re on the subject of the Grand National, this is how close it was…

Winning horse Tiger Roll is given a hero’s welcome in Ireland

When you’re on the same flight back to Ireland as Grand National-winning jockey Davy Russell and winning owner (and Ryanair boss) Michael O’Leary…

Meanwhile, once home, this was Davy with Tiger Roll and his winning trainer, Gordon Elliott

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Splash!



