1 rider jumps with no reins and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some super competitive fancy dress to some impressive singing, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





The arena dreams are made of! Ben Hobday’s self-built masterpiece looks like the bee’s knees



Oh the shame!



Oops!



Ab Fab’s Jennifer Saunders is super-proud of her event horse winning the CCI* at Houghton under Piggy French



Braving it in all weather



A hot, sunny day at Houghton, apart from the thunder storm while Ben Way and Cendora were on the course… 😳 #HoughtonIntHT #houghtoninternational #britisheventing #eventing #horsetrials A post shared by Mace Maclean (@macemaclean) on May 27, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Wow, this must have been a super-competitive fancy dress class as Laura Tomlinson’s little girl’s fancy dress looks like a winner to us!



Look! No hands!



How I sat this.. I'll never know! #wonderhorse #shadesofsilver #rockinghamcic* A post shared by Charlotte Mason Eventing (@charlottemason_eventing) on May 24, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

How sweet…



Showjumper Matthew Sampson hadn’t managed to secure a place to compete at Bolesworth International, so he sung a song to organiser, Nina Barbour…



…Nina heard his song and Matthew’s plea worked! So he sung a song to show his gratitude (and we think he’s got a pretty good voice!)

