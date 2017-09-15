1 mucky faceplant and 12 other great social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From one giant leap to a mucky faceplant, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Charlie Meade and Mia Tindall inspect their parents’ Gatcombe Horse Trials prizes

Event rider Francis Whittington’s son is growing up fast



Former National Hunt hero Silviniaco Conti is relishing his new career



This is no fair weather rider



Great effort here!



What a foal picture!



Amber… a fiercely independent little lady. Luidam x Ballycapple Mist. #monbegbabies #foalsofinstagram A post shared by Marti Rudd (@martirudd) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

Too clever for his own good?



Even the stowaway wins a prize

Gary Pigney So we got to Brough show today , to find the chuffing chicken in the wagon….so Mollie Harvey managed to blag an entry into a class , and she came 2nd ….result 😎

Wow

Somebody is keen to get home!

Over-achiever?

Jumping into the weekend like… ✌️ Happy saturday! #showjumping #noscopenohope A post shared by SHOWJUMPING NEWS (@showjumping_news) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

When Hurricane Irma struck, this horse owner brought her beloved animals into her house for protection

Please fasten your seatbelt for landing…

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

We’ve all had days like this…



