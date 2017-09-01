1 special horse travels in style and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From spacious travel to personal bests, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Look how young AP was (and how little he weighed!)



Michael Jung’s mighty eventer, La Biosthetique – Sam FBW travels in style to Burghley



It looks like things are getting competitive in the Meade household



Hold on!



When you smash your personal best dressage score



@gemma_tattersall celebrates going into second place @lrbht_official on The Soul Syndicate's Arctic Soul! #fistpump #dressage #eventing #lrbht 📸 Adam Fanthorpe A post shared by British Eventing (@britisheventing) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

This one is for any Love Island fans out there



Ok so we didn't share the same love for 🐮's but we may have found something here 🐴🚜💜 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Go Suz! H&H blogger Suzanna Hext wins three gold medals at the Para dressage European championships



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.