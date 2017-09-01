1 special horse travels in style and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

TAGS:

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From spacious travel to personal bests, it all happened on social media this week.

Apatchy logo highest res may 1Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Look how young AP was (and how little he weighed!)

Michael Jung’s mighty eventer, La Biosthetique – Sam FBW travels in style to Burghley

It looks like things are getting competitive in the Meade household

Hold on!

When you smash your personal best dressage score

This one is for any Love Island fans out there

Ok so we didn't share the same love for 🐮's but we may have found something here 🐴🚜💜

A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Go Suz! H&H blogger Suzanna Hext wins three gold medals at the Para dressage European championships

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

Personalised Mini Tablet CaseThe winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, Cosmetic bag apatchytravel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk