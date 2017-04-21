1 very bumpy ride and 8 other bits of brilliant horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a tutu hack to a fiercely competitive camel race, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



What a setting!



A lot of people who sell horses might be able to relate to this…



Perhaps horses don’t just need to look good, but they need to smell good too for the annual Richmond Cup competition



The Commanding Officer gives Oracle a quick sniff during the Richmond Cup inspection to check for excess Show Sheen. Or is he? A post shared by Household Cavalry (@household_cavalry) on Apr 11, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

We love her style!



Another dressing down day! #dottychild A post shared by Alice Fox Pitt (@alicefoxpittplunkett) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

When the Badminton cross-country course preview comes out and you start recreating fences at home



What do you do when the @bhorsetrials course plan comes out…? you get practicing that little bit more #footbridge #roadtobadminton #3weeksandcounting #notlongnow #flypegasus A post shared by nickyronx (@nickyronx) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Bill Levett is a very competitive person, as this video proves while camel racing at Burnham Market Horse Trials



Article continues below...

Mary King and one of her friendly chickens soak up some Bank Holiday Monday sun



This is the life…

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media post of the Week winner

This horse didn’t make life easy for jockey Gavin Sheehan at Fakenham on Easter Monday

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Article continues below...