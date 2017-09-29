One last HOYS for Queen’s showing star

The Queen’s ex-racehorse Barbers Shop will retire from the show ring after the Horse of the Year Show (4-8 October).

Ridden by Katie Jerram Hunnable, the 15-year-old side-saddle and Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) star was formerly in training with Nicky Henderson. He ran 24 times under Rules and had eight wins.

Since then, Barbers Shop has had great success in the show ring, including being crowned supreme ridden champion at this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show (14 May).

“It is really sad but he can’t keep going for ever,” Katie told H&H.

“I thought a lot about retiring him last year, but he was reserve champion at HOYS and a lot of people said bring him back one more time.

“He went supreme at Windsor and it was the most amazing moment of my life.

“It was something I never expected to happen. To see the smile on The Queen’s face was so special — it was like a dream.”

The bay gelding, who was the last horse to be bred by the Queen Mother, will continue with ridden work outside the show ring.

“I’m going to take him cubbing and to the opening meet in November,” said Katie.

“Hopefully he will continue to be asked to parade at the races too. He loves doing it and it would be such a shame not to put him on the lorry again.”

