New sponsors for winter SJ championships

11 September 2001

Next year’s BSJA Winter Novice Championships will be sponsored by horse bed manufacturers Easibed

The Winter Novice Championship series, which provides Grade C horses with a Royal International Horse Show qualifying class, has a new sponsor.

The 1.10m winter competition will now be called the “Easibed Winter Novice Championships”. It is being supported by Hadfields, the Manchester-based manufacturers of Easibed.

The competition was previously sponsored by Hunter Wilson of Scotland.

For more information on Easibed visit www.easibed4animals.com

For more information on the Easibed Winter Novice Championshipsvisitwww.bsja.co.uk