New sponsors for winter SJ championships

Next year’s BSJA Winter Novice Championships will be sponsored by horse bed manufacturers Easibed

The Winter Novice Championship series, which provides Grade C horses with a Royal International Horse Show qualifying class, has a new sponsor.

The 1.10m winter competition will now be called the “Easibed Winter Novice Championships”. It is being supported by Hadfields, the Manchester-based manufacturers of Easibed.

The competition was previously sponsored by Hunter Wilson of Scotland.

For more information on Easibed visit www.easibed4animals.com

For more information on the Easibed Winter Novice Championshipsvisitwww.bsja.co.uk