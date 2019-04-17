Incredible (and sometimes blink-and-you-miss-them-quick) winners from the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships

The Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships, held last week (10-14 April) at Hartpury never fail to deliver on excitement, awesome partnerships and quality sport. To celebrate some of the many golden achievements over the four days, here is a selection of some of the worthy winners — and don’t miss this week’s issue of Horse & Hound (out Thursday, 18 April) for the full stories.

1. Good Lord!

15-year-old Neve Gill and the Irish-bred Connemara Lord French, who is described by his rider as a “dude”, win the Pikeur Pony Novice Championship in tremendous style.

2. So good they did it twice

Eloise Burden and Coolatooder Liath claim a double victory in the Voltaire Design Pony Coral Championship and the Blue Chip Pro Sparkle JC/JA — “She’s won things I never thought we would win,” says 15-year-old Eloise.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

3. No fooling around

Katie Shaw and the 18-year-old Fools Business — so named after being born on April Fool’s Day by the great stallion It’s The Business — head the FMBs Therapy Systems Star Championship, regaining the title they won in 2017

4. Golden moments

The Voltaire Design Pony Sapphire Championship goes to Elysia Heagren-Bond riding Attyrory Golden Lady — the pony who is “taking me everywhere” says the 13-year-old.

5. A lot of love for Paris

Nicole Pavitt and her home-bred Paris 16, by Don VHP Z NOP, take top honours in the Blue Chip grand prix — “She wants to do well and I have to let her get on with it,” says the rider.

6. The Quay to success

Megan Trott and the 17-year-old Quay triumph in the Eskadron Pony Discovery Championship — “I’m so grateful to have such a wonderful pony,” says Megan.

7. Home-bred takes the honours

Vancurtis and Bex Mason deliver in the Blue Chip Karma Performance Championship — “It’s days like these that make it all worthwhile,” says Bex.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday. Plus, don’t miss the full report from the Blue Chip Showjumping Championships in the 18 April 2019 issue.