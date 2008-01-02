All change for King’s and Queen’s Cups at Hickstead’s RIHS

The format of the King’s and Queen’s Cups at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) will change for 2008 but the names will remain the same, said Hickstead organiser Edward Bunn.

Rumours abounded at Olympia, the London International Horse Show, that the two prestigious and historical show jumping classes were to be dropped from the RIHS schedule due to pressure for change from the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

“We’re not dropping the King’s and Queen’s Cups, they’re two of the biggest competitions in the calendar,” said Mr Bunn. “But we’ve been asked to change the format by the FEI.

“We have to get permission from British Horse Society trustees and Buckingham Palace, and will announce more details in the new year.”

He added: “How the new format will work has not been finalised yet, nothing has been confirmed.”

