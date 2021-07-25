‘He’s no longer the bridesmaid’: Lead rein pony ends run of seconds as hunter types rule mini supreme





Lead reins of hunter type struck gold in the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) mini supreme at the 2021 Royal International Horse Show, with Greendown Mandarin and Beatrice Taverner-Jordan standing champion over Cadlanvalley Superted and Finley Clay.

Mandarin, a Millay Consort 11-year-old out of Greendown Fergie, is owned by Susan Brewis and produced by John Harvey, who was handling the duo here. The team won at Royal Windsor earlier in the month.

“He’s had four seconds in Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers this year, so we did wonder if he might be the bridesmaid here, but he came up to be the bride,” said John, who has enjoyed two other wins this week, with Emma Lucas and traditional coloured Kung Fu Panda and Ellis Taverner-Burns and the intermediate show hunter The Politician.

Mandarin was bought at the start of the season for Beatrice’s last year in lead rein ranks.

“Beatrice rides him at home herself and he’s a really genuine pony,” added John. “He felt lovely today and did a really good show.”

The second placed lead rein of hunter type, Cadlanvalley Superted, surprised his connections to come up and take section reserve.

Heather Clay bought “Ted” — a double HOYS winner — for her son, Finley, three years ago and he has been produced by North Yorkshire-based Craig Elenor and Sarah Parrott for the majority of his illustrious career.

“Finley loves the obstacles in this class,” said Heather. “Ted is a true child’s pony; he’s bombproof. I’d always loved the pony so jumped at the chance to buy him.”

