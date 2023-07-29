‘He’s a mother’s dream’: first RIHS win for family and their home-produced Dartmoor





It was third time lucky at the 2023 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) for the home-produced Dartmoor pony Lowlandview James Bond and his connections, as he took the BSPS Heritage ridden M&M Pretty Polly mini supreme after his third crack at the lead rein class.

Lowlandview James Bond, a Springwater Happy Day nine-year-old, topped the lead reins with seven-year-old Harriet Lomas in the saddle, handled by mother Lynsey Lomas.

Showing is a true family affair as Harriet’s grandmother, Julie Massey, owns James.

James is out of Pumphill Belladonna II and he was bred by Katie Duxbury. James was initially bought by Julie and Lynsey from Nikki Ashcroft.

“He’s done everything we wanted, and so much more,” said Lynsey, who fits in showing the mini duo around her full-time work as a hairdresser.

On their first appearance together at the RIHS three years ago, Harriet and James, a winner of multiple-supreme titles during his run with the family, finished third in the same Pretty Polly lead rein final.

“He was unplaced last year, so to come back and do this was so unexpected,” said Lynsey, who has led the pair at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). “James is a mother’s dream. He’s so well-behaved and Harriet can do anything with him.”

Reserve mini champion was the second placed lead rein pony, Heather Cook’s 13-year-old Welsh section A Woodend Marigold, ridden by Camilla Hollis.

Completing the championship line-up were the top two from the first ridden class, winners Poppy Gresty and Pumphill Rasputin, as well as second placed Tabitha Hughes and Towergate First Impression.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.