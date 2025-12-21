Meet the 12-year-old rider our showing editor has picked out as one to watch in 2026





Heidi Cooper, 12, first turned heads when she won the fiercely contested first-ridden class at Royal Windsor in 2022 astride home-produced gelding Thurstone Sundance. But the 2025 season has cemented her status as a hot young talent in the showing world, and one to watch for 2026.

At Royal Windsor, she steered her mother Rachel Cooper’s lightly campaigned 133cm show hunter pony Dowhills Nuage Noir (Nigel) to the championship spot, trumping more established and star-studded combinations to the title.

At the Royal International Horse Show, Heidi secured placings in a clutch of classes, including the runner up and reserve junior coloured champion aboard Rachel’s non-native pony campaigner Woodroyd Glamour Girl (Dolly), who was a credible sixth at HOYS.

Heidi picked up a sixth with Nigel, too, who was unable to contend the show hunter pony class at HOYS due to a connection to the judges, but held his own in the part-bred final instead.

The young rider also gained a place in two championships, with near-miss second placings astride Liesel Mead’s Katy Marriott-Payne-produced Wensley Magic Touch, in the mountain and moorland first ridden. She also beat several much older riders to second in the 148cm show pony final with Stephanie Fitt’s Cleapatra.

“Heidi’s brilliant. For one so young, her dedication and professionalism really is second to none,” said Elliee Stunt, who produces Cleapatra.

Rachel echoed her sentiments: “She’s very dedicated – straight out after school come rain or shine.

“But she’s also been very lucky to have gained some lovely rides and all being well she’s already booked for more rides with both Katy and Elliee, and has her own to campaign for next year”.

Heidi added: “This year has been great and I’m grateful for the opportunity to ride lovely ponies. I’ve also learnt a lot and am excited for next year already.”

If you are at London International this weekend, you can catch Heidi in action. She will compete Dolly in the coloured ranks, Nigel in the performance pony ranks, and will also take over Rachel’s reins aboard coloured horse So Smart in the not exceeding 158cm performance pony class.

