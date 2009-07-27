Finn McCool crowned supreme horse at Royal International

Guy Landau and Finn McCool III claimed the British Horse Society supreme horse championship at the Royal International Horse Show on Sunday afternoon.

Guy raised his hat aloft and let the brakes off John Dunlop’s hunter champion, and their high-speed performance earned a total of 28 marks (10 + 10 + 8) from judges Dessie Dillingham, Jennie Loriston-Clarke and Mike Tucker.

“He’s an out and out winner. I don’t think any other horse can match his record,” said Guy.

Taking second spot on 27 were the crowd’s favourites Charles Le Moignan riding Paul Mortimer’s hack champion Becconsall Pick Pocket. After clinching the cob championship for Jayne Webber just minutes before, The Keystone Cob finished third on 26.

The remaining places were taken by Vanessa Ramm’s riding horse champion Sirius II (23), Susan Stuart-Coombes’ pure bred Arabian Piatza (18), and Carol Bardo’s champion coloured The Humdinger (17).

Ponies

The smallest contenders in the pony supreme, Poppy Carter and her mini show pony champion Chagford Lewis, took the honours in the Dick Saunders supreme ridden pony championship.

Having won their lead rein class and mini title earlier today, they combined movement, manners and presence to lift the main ring supreme championship.

Supreme pony champions at Horse of the Year Show last October, Poppy and her mother Katy’s quality six-year-old pony are also competing off the lead rein. “This is a dream result,” said Katy. Judges Laura Renwick, Isobel Hall and Pip Baker-Beall awarded the winning pair 27 marks.

Other champions contesting the final supreme were Ellenbrook Master Plan (SHP – 26), Muskerry Blue Danube (M&M – 24), Highgrove Valentino (WHP – 22), Kingsford Sweet Story (PP – 21), and Diptford Amazing Grace (SP – 18).

