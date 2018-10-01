Welcome to our group test of summer competition breeches and leggings. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

Made from four-way stretch Teque-Fit fabric, which is highly breathable and durable, the Premier Equine Coco Gel Riding Breeches are designed to withstand daily use. They have a full mid-weight gel seat, giving the rider a sure grip in the saddle.

First impressions

These looked very thin and lightweight with enough detailing to look smart and fashionable, without a lot of “bling”.

Overview of performance

I was very impressed with how breathable these breeches were and, although very thin, they didn’t rub in any way. I have previously found that some very thin breeches can struggle on this front. Theses fitted extremely well and were great during the heat wave. They also washed very well and the gel knee grips weren’t affected at all by the washing process.

Likes and dislikes

I really like how cool these breeches kept me and how the thin material didn’t rubs. I thought the gel knee grips were really effective and did a great job, without being noticeable in the saddle. I liked the design, but felt they were more suitable for the showjumping ring rather than a dressage arena.