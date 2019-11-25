Noble Equestrian softshell breeches Score 7/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 4/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Noble Equestrian, Noble Outfitters Price as reviewed: £80

Welcome to our group test of winter competition and hunting breeches. All of the breeches in this group test have been put through their paces by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Noble Equestrian softshell breeches are made from breathable, stretchy softshell on the outside and micro polyester fleece for warmth on the inside. Water and wind repellency helps keen you warm and dry in cooler conditions. They are available in tan, black or navy, in sizes 22-34in.

First impressions

The breeches look very hard wearing, practical and warm. Although the design looked very simple, they weren’t particularly flattering.

Overview of performance

These breeches performed really well. They fitted nicely and were extremely comfortable. They were warm, while also being very waterproof and breathable. They washed well and looked brand new every time I wore them.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

Performance-wise, I can’t find many faults with these breeches. They washed like new every time — they never got marked or looked tired. However, style-wise, I didn’t like the basic look as there wasn’t a seat, which would help to break them up, and it would be great if they could offer more support. For this reason, I think they would make a great pair of training or leisure breeches, but I’d be less likely to wear them for competition.