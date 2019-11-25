HyPerformance Arctic softshell breeches Score 7/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 5/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £95

Welcome to our group test of winter competition and hunting breeches. All of the breeches in this group test have been put through their paces by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The stylish HyPerformance Arctic softshell breeches feature a full silicone seat and no bulk stretch hem ankles for a comfortable feel when paired with long boots. The fabric has a fleece inner and water-repellent and wind-resistant outer layer. They are available in beige or navy, in sizes 24-34in.

First impressions

They looked very well made and like they would be extremely warm. I was unsure of the style as I’m not a fan of the softshell look, but I expected this would be great in terms of performance.

Overview of performance

The breeches were comfortable and fitted fairly well but they were low-mid waisted, which isn’t always the warmest. They were also slightly short and lacked a little depth in the bottom area. However, they were by far the warmest pair I tested and no water got through — definitely water repellent and wind resistant as they claim. I did actually get a bit warm a few times, but we’ve had such a mild winter. They washed really well and looked brand new every time I wore them.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I loved how warm and fleecy they were. I wasn’t a fan of the the plasticy grippy seat as my tastes are more traditional, and I would have preferred a higher waist.