Hy5 Storm Breaker thermal gloves review

Hy5 Storm Breaker thermal gloves Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £18

Welcome to our group test of winter riding gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by professional dressage rider Keith Robertson and his team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Hy5 Storm Breaker thermal gloves feature a long, fully elastic cuff to keep the glove snug to your wrists. A 40g Thinsulate inner lining retains heat, while the grip palm and reinforced rein fingers ensure a secure grip on the reins. The gloves are enhanced with the addition of touch screen compatible finger tips to keep your hands warm — no matter what! A smart finish is achieved with the embroidered Hy logo.

First impressions

These gloves appeared to be very well made, nice to look and and very light to hold.

Overview of performance

The gloves fitted nicely and were generally very comfortable to wear. I found them too bulky to ride in as it was difficult to get an effective grip on the reins. However, they were great for wearing on the yard and kept my hands really warm even when it was really cold. They washed and dried very well and stayed looking new even after a lot of use.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

It was so useful to be able to use a touch-screen phone without taking the gloves off — this was great! I also found the grip on the gloves very useful. The only thing I’d change would be to make them more suited to regular ridden use. I will definitely keep wearing them next winter!