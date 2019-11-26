Hy5 Reflective waterproof multipurpose gloves review

Hy5 Reflective waterproof multipurpose gloves Score 7/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 5/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £20

Welcome to our group test of waterproof winter yard gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Hy5 Reflective waterproof multipurpose gloves have a 40g Thinsulate inner lining and feature a diamond grip palm pattern, bright outer with reflective detailing, and long, durable cuffs.

First impressions

I liked the style and thought they were made of a good quality material. They were also very tight.

Overview of performance

These gloves were comfortable but I got hot in them very quickly as they weren’t very breathable. I wore them for yard work and hacking — they were particularly handy in dull/dark conditions as they are reflective. The material was strong and they stood up to regular wear, but it was quite thick, which made gripping some things tricky. They were waterproof, though, which was great!

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I loved the style of these gloves, but it would be great if they were more breathable.