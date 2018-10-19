Welcome to our independent group test of cooler and wicking horse rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Premier Equine’s official description

The technical polyester fabric of the Premier Equine Stratus Stable Sheet has a traditional cotton feel and effectively wicks away sweat and moisture from the horse’s coat, allowing excess heat to escape and helping to speed up drying time. An elegant ‘Stratus’ embroidery to the rear enhances the classic look and feel of this sheet.

First impressions

This looked to be a very smart, lightweight and quality rug.

Overview of performance

This is the perfect rug for at home, competition or travelling. It has a very smart appearance and is lightweight enough for warmer weather, yet smart enough for travelling and competition use. I was reluctant to use it in the stables as it is so smart and preferred to use it as a travel rug. It has very easy fastenings and is overall a well-made smart rug that is great value.

Likes and dislikes

I really liked the quality feel and overall look of the rug. It had a brilliant fit, with plenty of depth on the chest so it wasn’t ever tight. Because it is very lightweight I wouldn’t use it on it’s own during the colder months.