Felix Bühler Timeless Elegance high-neck turnout rug Score 4/10 Fit: 2/10

Durability: 7/10

Value: 3/10 Manufacturer: Felix Bühler Price as reviewed: £99.90

Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnouts. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by international para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Felix Bühler Timeless Elegance high-neck turnout

The Felix Bühler Timeless Elegance high-neck turnout is a waterproof and breathable rug made of particularly tear-resistant 1260D ripstop material in a classic checked look, with leather-look piping and embossed imitation leather badges. It features a shoulder gusset for optimum freedom of movement and smooth, coat-friendly lining. It has a practical double front fastening with two snap hooks, adjustable cross surcingles, tail flap and tail cord.

Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft

Colours: Green lake or navy

Buy at kramer.co.uk

First impressions

This was a lovely looking rug and made of a very nice and quality-feeling fabric.

Overview of performance

The fabric is really strong and it certainly kept the rain out. However, despite trying this on several horses in the yard we found it difficult to find a good fit – there is something about the shape over the lower and neck and withers that made it difficult to get it to sit comfortably.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

There was reluctance to use this rug as much as the others we had on test as the fit didn’t work well for our horses. It was a real shame as the stitching and fabric appear to be very good.