Welcome to our independent group test of cooler and wicking horse rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Bucas’ official description

The Bucas Power Cooler is a high performance, lightweight multi-purpose rug that is ideal as a sweat rug, travel rug, competition and light stable rug. It has a single layer of stay-dry fabric, which wicks moisture away and ensures that the horse is always dry. The Power Cooler is available in two versions – classic cut and full neck – and is machine washable.

First impressions

A smart lightweight all-round rug that looked great value.

Overview of performance

This rug has performed well as a travel rug, cooler and lightweight sheet. Overall, it has been excellent in keeping the horses’ backs warm, wicking away moisture and keeping them clean. It has nice depth to the front for big hunters and high quality fastenings.

Likes and dislikes

There is a lot to like about this rug. It is a very smart all-round lightweight rug with a nice silky feeling, that is easy to put on.