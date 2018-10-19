Welcome to our independent group test of cooler and wicking horse rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Back on Track’s official description

The Back on Track Mesh Rug is manufactured using the unique Welltex ceramic-infused polypropylene fabric with a thin mesh outer layer, making it breathable to offer maximum permeability for dampness. The neck opening is strengthened with polyester with soft quilting around the withers. The rug has double chest buckles, D rings to attach a neck cover and crossed belly surcingles with pop closures. There is a large tail flap with a tail strap and loops for leg straps if needed.

First impressions

This is slightly heavier than the other rugs in the group test with a more technical feel.

Overview of performance

This rug was a very tight fit, especially for the chunkier hunters, so it may better suit those with lighter framed horses. I struggled to do it up on the majority of the horses on the yard. That said it worked brilliantly on the horses it did fit and I definitely noticed a difference in the horses’ softness and way of going. It wicked away moisture well and the horses seemed very relaxed while wearing it.

Likes and dislikes

I really like the holistic properties of this rug and definitely noticed a difference in each horse’s way of going after wearing it. Unfortunately I was really disappointed with the size and fit.