LeMieux Competition socks
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£12.95 for two pairs
Official description
The LeMieux Competition socks are lightweight, ultra-close contact riding socks. The seamless low-profile fabric offers compression that enhances the fit of long boots.
First impressions
They fitted well, but were clearly a shorter sock compared to the others.
Overview of performance
These proved very comfortable over breeches and with long boots. They were very good over the summer months and didn’t have as many seams as some of the others tested.
Tamsin’s likes and dislikes
I like that the description says it all. There is nothing that I particularly loved or hated about these socks.
Verdict
They’re a nice pair of summer riding socks that you can wear on or off the horse.