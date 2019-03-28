LeMieux Competition socks Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 6/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £12.95 for two pairs

Official description

The LeMieux Competition socks are lightweight, ultra-close contact riding socks. The seamless low-profile fabric offers compression that enhances the fit of long boots.

First impressions

They fitted well, but were clearly a shorter sock compared to the others.

Overview of performance

These proved very comfortable over breeches and with long boots. They were very good over the summer months and didn’t have as many seams as some of the others tested.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

Sharethrough (Mobile)

I like that the description says it all. There is nothing that I particularly loved or hated about these socks.